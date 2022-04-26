Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten

A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.
A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman on Tuesday killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in central Russia, authorities said.

A man entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma and shot a female staff member and two children, ages 5 and 6, before shooting himself, said Sergei Morozov, a federal lawmaker and the former governor of the Ulyanovsk region, where the killings took place.

One other staff member was wounded, according to local health officials. The motive of the gunman remained unclear. Ulyanovsk human rights envoy Sergei Lulkov told the Interfax news agency that the man had no relation whatsoever to any of the victims.

Russia’s human rights ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova identified the perpetrator as a 26-year-old mentally ill man. Ulyanovsk lawmaker Boris Stolypin told the Russian state Tass news agency that the gunman stole the weapon — an IZh-26 hunting gun — from another man, whom he also killed.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the shooting, and Ulyanovsk authorities have promised to pay families of the victims 1 million rubles (about $49,000).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year
Juan Brown updated mugshot
UPDATE: Moorhead man pleads guilty to stabbing woman five times because of cheating allegations
Broken power poles
Some cities in Western North Dakota could be without power for up to two weeks
Pizza Shop flooding in Mayville
“It’s a concern.”: Floodwater within inches of seeping into iconic Mayville Pizza Shop

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin calls Moscow’s talk of nuclear war “saber-rattling” and says...
Nobody wants nuclear war, Secretary of Defense says
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Trial of 3 ex-officers in George Floyd death won’t be livestreamed
There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns