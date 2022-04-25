Valley City residents can relax amid rising river levels, Mayor says

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a weekend scramble to protect the town from the rising Sheyenne River, Mayor Dave Karlsrud said people in Valley City can relax.

“If we’re in a race with the water... we’re ahead of it right now,” explained the mayor.

From April 22-23, the river water levels in Valley City rose nearly five feet.

“The water of course was fast, it got here faster than what anybody had anticipated,” said Valley City Fire Chief Scott Mangunson.

Mayor Karlsrud said other than the road and bridge closures, it’s business as usual in town thanks to the taxpayers.

“Everybody is in session because of the permanent flood protection,” said Karlsrud.

As of Monday, April 25, the Baldhill Dam is acting as a pause button and buying the city more time.

“They’re going to hold water until all of our levees are in place,” explained Mangunson.

Strata Corporation was hired to build temporary clay levees around vulnerable parts of town. Employees said those are expected to be finished by April 26

. Then, the Baldhill Dam reservoir will begin releasing water back into the Sheyenne River. In Valley City, the river expected to crest at 18.5 feet on Saturday, April 30.

Sandbags are available at the Valley City Fire Hall for anyone living in Barnes County

