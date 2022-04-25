A Few Flakes Tonight, Sunny Tomorrow

TONIGHT: For our Monday night, cloudy skies continue for most with a few flakes or passing lights snow showers mainly for our Minnesota communties. Low temperatures tonight fall into the teens and 20s for most, though a few single digit readings northwest towards Rolla can’t be ruled out! Record low temperatures tonight in jeopardy - especially north tonight.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Calm weather returns on Tuesday, with temperatures remaining well below average for this time of year. Lows start off in the 20s in the morning, before warming into the 30s and 40s. The average high temperatures for this time of year in Fargo is in the upper 50s. However, sunshine returns for many Tuesday! Dry weather remains on Wednesday, but it looks a bit on the breezy side. Temperatures only warm into the 40s again. Expect cloudier skies to return Wednesday and stick around.

THURSDAY: Temperatures Thiursday morning look to be near or above freezing in the southern part of our region. Highs remain still below average near 50. There is a chance that we may see some light showers Thursday, but the next system takes aim for the weekend....

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FRIDAY & SATURDAY: The next Colorado low moves into the Northern Plains and may very well bring with it some widespread rain across the region. Rainfall may be heavy at times. There are indications that rainfall may exceed 1-2″ in some areas - though there is still some uncertainty. However, heavy rainfall may negatively impact area river levels again and flooding may again become a concern! Therefore, we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for both Friday and Saturday with that widespread rain expected. Temperatures both days in the 40s to near 50.

SUNDAY - MONDAY: Cooler air is expected on the baCk side of the Colorado Low and there may be a few flakes mixing in at times. Temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s for many. Wind also accompanies those showers for Sunday. The chance of rain/snow showers may continue into Monday as well. We will keep you posted with the latest!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny! Drier! Low: 24. High: 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 30. High: 47.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 35. High: 50.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain. Low: 39. High: 54.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain. Low: 45. High: 50.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Still cool and windy. Low: 41. High: 45.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers. Low: 39. High: 48.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.