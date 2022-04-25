The Polk County community keeps getting stronger as they band together to fight the flood

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Monday morning, the town of Fisher called the National Guard for some help getting control of the flooding but they weren’t the only ones that showed up to fight the flood.

“Right now we have a bunch of community members and students from the Fisher high school, we did have about 50 kids from the East Grand Forks high school that did just leave,” said the mayor of Fisher, Emily Tinkham.

East Grand Forks High School Principal Brian Loer said he heard about the need for sandbaggers and asked for volunteers over the intercom when school began. He said he expected maybe 20 students willing to do the hard work but about 60 wound up bracing the cold to help.

“It’s amazing when I called the guard I said we could maybe get 20 volunteers just guessing and I think we had about 150 show up so it’s been so awesome to see everybody come together to help us out,” said Tinkham.

“At first, yeah it was, it was a little surprising because everyone has their own issues, Crookston’s fighting, there’s things going on in East Grand Forks and Grand Forks, and we got people from all of those locations to come here and help us out,” said public works director, Chuck Getsman.

A large task for a cold day, but Tinkham and Getsman said they expected to be finished before dusk.

