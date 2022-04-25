“It’s a concern.”: Floodwater within inches of seeping into iconic Mayville Pizza Shop

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Owners of an iconic Northern Valley restaurant say they’re counting their blessings tonight as the weekend’s sudden floodwaters haven’t found their way inside the nearly 60-year old business.

Within hours, feet of water surrounded Tom and Mary Stocking’s ‘Pizza Shop’ Sunday after a weekend storm dumped nearly 3.5 inches of rain in Mayville alone.

“Another 3 or 4 inches and we would have had water in the building,” Tom said.

“By the grace of God, we’ve had lots of prayers and we feel like they were answered,” Mary said. “But I did not see this coming at all!”

While stocking says she’s surprised, she also says this isn’t her first rodeo with spring flooding putting a damper on the family business.

“This happened in 1979, 2003, 2009 and 2010.”

She says while there is a dike around the property, it doesn’t go up far enough. She says once the spring is over, they’re going to have to go back to the drawing board to figure out what can be done to prevent their parking lot from turning into what her employees have since jokingly named ‘Lake Mary.’

“They said, ‘Well, nothing else is named after you, so we’ll name it after you!’” she laughed.

Stocking says there’s not much they can do now but hope and pray. She says as long as Mother Nature cooperates, the Pizza Shop should be back up and operating by the end of the week. Stocking says she wants to thank the Mayville community for the outpouring of prayers and support, and says an updated timeline will be posted on their Facebook page in the coming days.

“It hurts, but it is what it is. I’d take the lack of business over dealing with water in my building,” she said.

