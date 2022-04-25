Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Legacy Toys put a call out to the public to help get a giraffe back that was stolen from the store.

Legacy Toys says three people were caught on video taking the large stuffed animal, which greets guests at the door of the toy store in West Acres Shopping Center. Fargo Police say the giraffe is valued at $1,200, which would classify this theft a felony as any item valued over $1,000 is a felony-level crime.

One of the three was also seen dragging a stuff unicorn out of the store as the trio ran away.

Several people reported seeing the giraffe in various places around town this weekend, including Office Maxx, Old Navy, Khol’s, and Pancheros. Legacy Toys is asking anyone with information to contact the Fargo Police Department.

On Monday, store employees posted on their Facebook page that they received more information about the people in the picture saying, “We appreciate all your support and help in sharing about our lost Giraffe.”

The Fargo Police Department tells Valley News Live they have received photos of the suspects and is currently working on identifying who they are.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.