Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer, resulting in hospitalization, police say

Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
By WBRC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An employee at an Arby’s in Alabama was arrested after police said she threw hot grease on a customer in the drive-thru Saturday.

Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the Arby’s employee “just snapped” when the interaction with a customer escalated.

Authorities responded to calls of an altercation between an employee and a customer. Police said the employee threw grease on the customer in the drive thru.

Yarbrough said the victim, a female customer in her early 30s, was in her car and had two children with her at the time.

The woman has secondary burns on a large portion of her body and is recovering at an area hospital, according to Yarbrough.

Officers arrested 50-year-old Shea Denise Peoples for first-degree assault. She was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

An Arby’s spokesperson said in a statement, “The actions of the former employee in Hueytown, AL, were reprehensible. We immediately terminated the offender, and we are cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation. Our heart goes out to the guest, and we are working to help support their recovery.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota Highway Patrol
Fargo man found dead after crashing into concrete draining ditch
Thompson flooding
Thompson residents worry about what’s to come with more pending rainfall
Broken power poles
Some cities in Western North Dakota could be without power for up to two weeks
Road Conditions
Valley City sandbagging
‘The work that’s been done has averted the need for 280-300 thousand sandbags’: Valley City crews working hard to prevent flood damage

Latest News

President Joe Biden Welcomes Tampa Bay Lightning to White House after back to back championships
Tampa Bay Lightning visit White House after back to back championships
Pizza Shop flooding in Mayville
“It’s a concern.”: Floodwater within inches of seeping into iconic Mayville Pizza Shop
The average price for a gallon of gas has risen again after a brief dip, AAA reports.
Report: National gas prices up again after a brief decrease
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
Police chief releases name of officer who shot Patrick Lyoya
6:00PM Weather - April 25
6:00PM Weather - April 25