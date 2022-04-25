Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say

Ellie Kuslis, 4, was killed by a tractor in a tragic accident.
Ellie Kuslis, 4, was killed by a tractor in a tragic accident.(GoFundMe)
By WFSB staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 4-year-old girl in Connecticut died after she became “entangled” with a farming tractor Saturday afternoon, police said.

The Watertown Police Department identified the child as Ellie Kuslis.

Police said the girl had become entangled within a slice seeder that was attached to the rear of the tractor.

The girl’s father was operating the tractor at the time of the accident. The tractor was stationary at the time; however, the seeder remained engaged, according to police.

Emergency crews were called, but the child was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy conducted Sunday determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, and the death was certified as accidental.

“The Watertown Police Department extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the child and wishes to express our gratitude to the police officers, firefighters and neighbors who did all they could to help,” police wrote in a news release.

A GoFundMe page was created for the Kuslis family. It reads, “It is with a heavy heart, a state of sorrow and utter disbelief we mourn the loss of beautiful Ellie Mae Kuslis, daughter of Drew and Becky Kuslis of Watertown. Ellie Tragically passed away in an accident on Saturday, April 23, 2022 on the Kuslis family farm. There are just no words to void the pain the family, friends, first responders and entire Watertown/Oakville community are feeling. We are asking that you honor this family however you feel led to do so. Our community loves the Kuslis family and will carry them during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Driver injured after crash in south Fargo
Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys at West Acres Mall
UPDATE: Giraffe stolen from Legacy Toys is found, charges pending
Park Place Apartments
UPDATE: Park Place Apartments evacuated after fire, dead body found
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year

Latest News

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Ida retired from lists of hurricane names in the Atlantic
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Trump appeals New York contempt ruling, $10K per day fine
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on Facebook of Deputy William Puzynski...
Deputy reunites with 1-year-old girl he saved from fire
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Madeleine Albright
Madeleine Albright honored by Biden, other world leaders