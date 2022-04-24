Volunteers needed to help sandbag in Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The city of Crookston is in desperate need of volunteers to help place sandbags around the city.

The city of East Grand Forks is asking volunteers to join their efforts to help.

A bus is scheduled to leave the East Grand Forks Fire Department at 415 4th St. NW at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and will be running 4-hour shifts.

Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately.

Help is also needed to fill sandbags for the City of Crookston.

Volunteers interested in helping should report to the city shop at 319 3rd Ave. S. (Enter off Sunflower) in Crookston.

For more information, contact the Crookston EOC at 218-281-4363 or 218-281-4383.

