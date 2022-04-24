Thompson residents worry about what’s to come with more pending rainfall

THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While the weather today in the F-M area was pretty nice, other areas in our region looked much different outside.

“It’s receded just a little bit. Obviously we have a second wave coming,” says Thompson resident David O’Neil.

Thompson has been hit by massive amounts of rain and snow melting in a short amount of time.

“I would anticipate most of these folks in the south end of Thompson will have some road flooding issues to deal with,” says O’Neil.

This has left many residents worried about what’s to come with more rain that could be on the way.

“This road continues all the way down towards Reynolds. But it’s the only way into Southbrook Park. Southbrook is Thompson’s park, and it’s inaccessible right now,” he says.

“I’m really worried about if we’re going to be able to play this year. I mean, we could but we won’t have an outfield,” says O’Neil’s son Talon.

Some roads are being shut down because of how far the water is eating away at it.

“The longer that water flows on it, the more it will erode. Should be an interesting cleanup,” says O’Neil.

But others are hit with dealing with the damage right away.

Like Mike Bonewell, who had help from neighbors to put out sandbags around his home as soon as he noticed the water outside his door was creeping closer.

“People out here are willing to help. I never knew they’d be willing to help in that amount,” he says.

Fortunately, there was no damage to the house.

“If it wasn’t supposed to rain the rest of the weekend, we’d be okay. That’d be fine. Knowing the rain was coming, we decided to take some action,” says Bonewell.

More neighbors are expected to take precautions after this weekend.

“I know I’ll be up all night pumping it out. Just trying to get some sleep. Hopefully, it won’t rain anymore. But, yes it will,” says Bonewell.

With water continuing to rise, now all residents say they can do is:

“I think wait and pray,” says O’Neil.

