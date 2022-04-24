Mixed Showers & Gusty Wind Continues Tonight

SUNDAY: Eventually, any rain that we see early Sunday will transition to snow. Temperatures will play a key role in the transition zone between rain and snow. Temperatures fall for most of the day on Sunday with a blustery northwest wind, starting off in the upper 30s south, cooling to the mid-30s by dinner time. At this point, light snow accumulation will be possible, generally less than 2 inches across the region. Watch for slick and icy roads due to snow and falling temps!

MONDAY: A chance of light snow and flurries continues east of the Red River Monday morning as cold air and wintry precipitation is expected to wrap around our weekend low pressure system. Windy conditions are expected, so some of those travel troubles may continue into Monday morning’s commute. Conditions are expected to gradually improve through the day on Monday, though high temperatures will be cold in the 20s and 30s... feeling colder with the wind!

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Calm weather returns on Tuesday, with temperatures remaining well below average for this time of year. Lows start off in the 20s in the morning, before warming into the 30s and 40s. The average high temperatures for this time of year in Fargo is in the upper 50s. However, sunshine returns for many Tuesday! Quiet weather remains on Wednesday, with temperature inching closer to average for this time of year, but 40s and 50s Wednesday afternoon will still be below average. Expect cloudier skies to return Wednesday and stick around. Thursday brings those temperatures that are near average for this time of year, with upper-50s expected south in the afternoon. There is a slight chance that we may see some light showers Thursday, but the next system takes aim for the weekend.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Another system looks to move through on Friday, bringing back the chance of some showers and perhaps a few storms. Lows start off near 40 in the south, before warming into the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. On the colder side of the low, there is a chance we could see some areas of snow or wintry mix into Saturday. Regardless, the chance for showers continues. High temperatures fall to the 30s and 40s. The chance for rain and snow is still with us Sunday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. All weekend, temperatures again determine precipitation type that you may see at your location. Expect some wind through the weekend as well. This system may linger into Monday... we are watching it!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

OVERNIGHT SUNDAY: Snow showers continue, though not as widespread. Gusty NW winds continue into Monday. Low by Morning: 25.

MONDAY: Chance of lingering snow showers early. Remaining breezy, wind tapers late. Mostly cloudy. High: 32.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny! Drier! Low: 24. High: 42.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 30. High: 50.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Low: 38. High: 53.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain developing late. Chance of thunder. Low: 39. High: 54.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Cooler. Breezy. Low: 40. High: 44.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Still cool and breezy. Low: 38. High: 42.

