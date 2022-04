MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - 3 St. in Moorhead is closed to traffic between 2 Ave. S and 4 St. N.

City officials say this is due to rising water levels in the area.

The road will remain closed until the water recedes.

For information on how to signup to be notified of traffic alerts and other city notifications, click here.

