Officers in Texas seize $35M in meth in massive drug bust at US-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize $35.2 million in meth at the Laredo’s World...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize $35.2 million in meth at the Laredo’s World Trade Bridge.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection South Texas)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities at the Laredo Port of Entry report they were able to stop more than $35 million in methamphetamine from coming into the U.S. in a commercial truck hauling strawberry purée.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports on April 12, a CBP officer assigned to the World Trade Bridge encountered a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico hauling a shipment of strawberry purée. The truck was then referred for a secondary examination.

After conducting a thorough secondary examination, CBP officers said they discovered 158 packages containing nearly 1,761 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the shipment.

Officials said the methamphetamine had an estimated street value of more than $35.2 million.

“This mammoth seizure of methamphetamine underscores the reality of the drug threat we face at the port of entry and the determination of our frontline officers to apply the latest inspections technology coupled with officer experience to keep our border secure,” said Laredo Port of Entry Director Albert Flores.

CBP seized the narcotics and an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents remains ongoing.

