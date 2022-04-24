Contests
ND 32 north of Finley reopens, motorists still encouraged to use caution

They say motorists should find a different route if they plan on coming to the area.
ND 32 North of Finley closed
ND 32 North of Finley closed(Pixabay)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) -(UPDATE 4/24) ND 32 has reopened to traffic.

Motorists should continue to use caution in the area as there is still high water present.

(ORIGINAL POST)

NDDOT and NDHP have decided to shut down ND 32 north of Finley because of localized flooding.

They say motorists should find a different route if they plan on coming to the area.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map.

