Home is total loss in early morning Jamestown fire

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Fire Department was paged to a report of a garage fire at 1414 5th Ave. NW shortly before 1 am today.

When crews arrived, the fire had spread to the home.

Fire chief Jim Reuther says the wind created problems for the 21 firefighters on scene who were there for three hours.

We’re told the family was not home at the time.

JFD says the home is a total loss.

The fire did not spread to any other homes.

It’s unknown what started the fire, and the cause is currently under investigation.

