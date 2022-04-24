Contests
Group submits signatures for change in ND Constitution

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger
North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A group that wants to change the state constitution to require voter approval of constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60% and limit a measure to a single subject is a step closer to bringing the matter to a public vote.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Friday said the sponsoring committee delivered 910 petitions with a claimed 33,624 signatures, just over the 31,000 signatures that must be approved to get the proposed measure on the November ballot.

Jaeger approved the petitions for circulation a year ago. His office has 30 days to determine if the measure qualifies for the ballot.

The citizen-led Protect North Dakota’s Constitution believes the voter threshold for amending the state constitution isn’t high enough. The group said a dozen constitutional amendments proposed since 2010 have been successful. Backers say the measures also often have contained multiple issues.

Citizen initiatives allow residents to bypass lawmakers and get proposed state laws and constitutional amendments on ballots if they gather enough signatures from voters.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

