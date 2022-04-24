Flooding closes ND 32 north of Finley

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDDOT and NDHP have decided to shut down ND 32 north of Finley because of localized flooding.

They say motorists should find a different route if they plan on coming to the area.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.