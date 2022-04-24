Fargo Pop Expo opens at Red River Valley Fairgrounds

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fans of popular culture made their way to the Red River Valley Fairgrounds for the 2022 Fargo Pop Expo. From celebrities to memorabilia, fans from young and old got to take in the sights and sounds.

In the corner of the arena, two close friends stood next to a 1966 Batmobile. One is Clint Young, an Adam West look-a-like that professionally dresses like Batman since 1984. The other is Johnny Green, who appeared in the original 1966 Batman show. Both have traveled across the U.S. to conventions bringing along the Batmobile to the delight of audiences.

”We like to do the smaller ones like this, cause it’s a smaller one to us. But we get a chance to talk to guys like yourself, the news media will come in and interview you,” said Green. “When you’re working in L.A. why would they want to talk us when they can talk to Elvis Presley, you know what I mean? So it’s a lot of fun.”

Between the both of them, it is around 100 years of showbusiness. Green is musician, toured with the Rolling Stones and the Beetles. He worked on shows like Batman in the 60s. What started as a business relationship with Young and the touring Batmobile, blossomed into a friendship that takes them all over the country. Young recalled wanting to touch the car when he was a kid. His birthday is the same day the show debuted according to him, and he fell in love with the show. This led to him even becoming Batman in the 80s.

”I’m going to touch this car before I die,” said Young in regard to his childhood. “So flash forward to 1984, I moved to California. A year later I was a professional Adam West Batman. Suddenly I’m driving the original Batmobile, I’m touring all over the country, the state, one day I thought. I used to dream about touching the car and now I’m driving them.”

Both Green and Young, along with the rest of Expo, return for Day 2 on April 24.

