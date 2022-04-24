Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Fargo Pop Expo opens at Red River Valley Fairgrounds

Johnny Green and Clint Young have been friends for years through their connection to the Adam...
Johnny Green and Clint Young have been friends for years through their connection to the Adam West Batman show of the 1960s.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fans of popular culture made their way to the Red River Valley Fairgrounds for the 2022 Fargo Pop Expo. From celebrities to memorabilia, fans from young and old got to take in the sights and sounds.

In the corner of the arena, two close friends stood next to a 1966 Batmobile. One is Clint Young, an Adam West look-a-like that professionally dresses like Batman since 1984. The other is Johnny Green, who appeared in the original 1966 Batman show. Both have traveled across the U.S. to conventions bringing along the Batmobile to the delight of audiences.

”We like to do the smaller ones like this, cause it’s a smaller one to us. But we get a chance to talk to guys like yourself, the news media will come in and interview you,” said Green. “When you’re working in L.A. why would they want to talk us when they can talk to Elvis Presley, you know what I mean? So it’s a lot of fun.”

Between the both of them, it is around 100 years of showbusiness. Green is musician, toured with the Rolling Stones and the Beetles. He worked on shows like Batman in the 60s. What started as a business relationship with Young and the touring Batmobile, blossomed into a friendship that takes them all over the country. Young recalled wanting to touch the car when he was a kid. His birthday is the same day the show debuted according to him, and he fell in love with the show. This led to him even becoming Batman in the 80s.

”I’m going to touch this car before I die,” said Young in regard to his childhood. “So flash forward to 1984, I moved to California. A year later I was a professional Adam West Batman. Suddenly I’m driving the original Batmobile, I’m touring all over the country, the state, one day I thought. I used to dream about touching the car and now I’m driving them.”

Both Green and Young, along with the rest of Expo, return for Day 2 on April 24.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - 14-year old girl found dead in Frazee
14-year old girl found dead in Frazee
20-year old man is dead after head-on Fargo crash
20-year old man is dead after head-on Fargo crash
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Fargo man found dead after crashing into concrete draining ditch
Severe weather graphic
Tornado warning issued for Cass, Ransom and Richland Counties
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung

Latest News

Thompson flooding
Thompson residents worry about what’s to come with more pending rainfall
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday April 23
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday April 23
ND 32 North of Finley closed
Flooding closes ND 32 north of Finley
Home is total loss in Jamestown fire
Home is total loss in early morning Jamestown fire