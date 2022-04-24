Fargo donates 29,000 sandbags to Valley City in response to regional flooding

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo is helping Valley City in its time of need.

The city is helping Valley City to fight against rising waters from area flooding by donating 29,000 sandbags.

The Fargo-filled bags were loaded up by city public works crews and were transported to Valley City Sunday morning.

In a post on Facebook, the City of Fargo says the bags were produced and filled by volunteers and city crews during Fargo Sandbag Central’s 2020 production.

The post continued on to say, “Whenever an emergency hits, #Fargo has profoundly appreciated tremendous support from our residents, businesses, volunteer organizations and neighbors. In this state, we are always one North Dakota.”

