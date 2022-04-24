Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Dorothy’s dress from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is up for auction

An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.(Bonhams)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A dress worn by Judy Garland in the classic film “The Wizard of Oz” is up for auction.

The dress was specifically matched to a scene from the movie in which Garland’s character Dorothy faces the Wicked Witch of the West in the Witch’s Castle.

Bonhams says the blue and white gingham dress is one of only two existing dresses with the white blouse and only one of four blue and white dresses in existence.

The fabric label of the dress is inscribed with “Judy Garland.”

An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.
An Important costume worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz is up for auction.(Bonhams)

The dress went missing in the 1980s after it was given to the Head of Drama at The Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. by actress Mercedes McCambridge.

The costume was recently discovered, and will go for anywhere between $800,000 to $1.2 million, according to Bonhams.

The other dress with the blouse was also sold by Bonhams in 2015, where it went for over $1.5 million.

The dress will be presented at the Bonhams Classic Hollywood: Film and Television sale in Los Angeles on May 24.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - 14-year old girl found dead in Frazee
14-year old girl found dead in Frazee
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Fargo man found dead after crashing into concrete draining ditch
20-year old man is dead after head-on Fargo crash
20-year old man is dead after head-on Fargo crash
Severe weather graphic
Tornado warning issued for Cass, Ransom and Richland Counties
No travel advised in Trail County

Latest News

Authorities rescued 83 dogs from three different locations with "deplorable" conditions.
Authorities rescue 83 dogs kept in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Utah
Authorities rescued 83 dogs from three different locations with "deplorable" conditions.
83 dogs recovered from three different Utah properties
French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with well-wishers as he...
To Europe’s relief, France’s Macron wins but far-right gains
FILE - Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. poses for a portrait outside of his home in Bladenboro, N.C.,...
McCrae Dowless, key figure in NC absentee ballot fraud probe, dies
Intense fighting continues across Ukraine on Orthodox Easter Sunday.
Russia bombards Ukraine on Orthodox Easter