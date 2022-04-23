Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Want to get paid $10K to eat tacos? You could be the next ‘Chief Taco Officer’

A Texas-based food delivery service is offering the role of a Chief Taco Officer.
A Texas-based food delivery service is offering the role of a Chief Taco Officer.(Joshua Resnick via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Texas-based food delivery service is offering taco fans a job to find some of the best street tacos in the state.

Favor, a food delivery service, is hiring someone to be its “Chief Taco Officer.”

According to the company, the new CTO will travel across the Lone Star State to discover and review select tacos.

Favor’s job listing reports it will pay $10,000 for the role with dates listed for June and July. The person who gets the job will get free food, accommodations, transportation and free delivery for a year.

Those interested in applying do have to be a Texas resident. The application process also includes creating and sharing a short video on why you should be selected along with completing an online form.

There is no catch with the job offer, according to Favor. The company said it wants to find the best delivery tacos in Texas with a little help.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Fargo crash
20-year old man is dead after head-on Fargo crash
14-year old girl found dead in Frazee
14-year old girl found dead in Frazee
Flowers were placed after a body was found in a slough near Hawley, MN on April 20, 2022.
Man found in a slough in Hawley has been identified
Investigation
Man dies following incident with deputy at Mott-Regent Public School
UBER DRIVER
Some say keep it on, some say take it off, and others don’t care

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence
Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv,...
Ukraine reports Russians trying to storm Mariupol plant
Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio is interviewed by The Associated Press...
Cuba and US take tentative step with talks on migration
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
The Donate Flag was raised by Robert Paulsen and his family in honor of those that have donated...
‘Help save the lives of others’: April is Donate Life Month