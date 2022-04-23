Valley City declares flood emergency

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City declared a flood emergency on Saturday, April 23rd to take every step to protect the city from a river crest of 18.5 feet by Wednesday, April 27th.

The city passed two resolutions, one for the emergency and a second requesting emergency flood assistance.

City Administrator Gwen Crawford said the city is currently protected to 17 feet. She said city crews will be closing the Viking Drive bridge, installing floodwalls and working to get a contractor in place to build clay dikes to protect the city. For details coming in upcoming stories.

Barnes County is also under a flood warning and there is no travel advisory on township roads.

