Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Valley City declares flood emergency

Valley City Flood Emergency (NewsDakota.com)
Valley City Flood Emergency (NewsDakota.com)(NewsDakota.com)
By Steve Urness and Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City declared a flood emergency on Saturday, April 23rd to take every step to protect the city from a river crest of 18.5 feet by Wednesday, April 27th.

The city passed two resolutions, one for the emergency and a second requesting emergency flood assistance.

City Administrator Gwen Crawford said the city is currently protected to 17 feet. She said city crews will be closing the Viking Drive bridge, installing floodwalls and working to get a contractor in place to build clay dikes to protect the city. For details coming in upcoming stories.

Barnes County is also under a flood warning and there is no travel advisory on township roads.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - 14-year old girl found dead in Frazee
14-year old girl found dead in Frazee
20-year old man is dead after head-on Fargo crash
20-year old man is dead after head-on Fargo crash
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Fargo man found dead after crashing into concrete draining ditch
Severe weather graphic
Tornado warning issued for Cass, Ransom and Richland Counties
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung

Latest News

Thompson flooding
Thompson residents worry about what’s to come with more pending rainfall
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday April 23
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday April 23
ND 32 North of Finley closed
Flooding closes ND 32 north of Finley
Home is total loss in Jamestown fire
Home is total loss in early morning Jamestown fire
Johnny Green and Clint Young have been friends for years through their connection to the Adam...
Fargo Pop Expo opens at Red River Valley Fairgrounds