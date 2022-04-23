From Severe Weather to Snow.....

OVERNIGHT - SUNDAY: We will see a break from the rain and storms tonight. However, as the low starts moving east, we will see areas of rain start back up in addition to areas of snow through the overnight hours into Sunday. The air on the cold side of the low (western side) is cold enough for snow. Eventually, any rain that we see early Sunday will transition to snow. Temperatures will play a key role in the transition zone between rain and snow. Temperatures fall for most of the day on Sunday with a blustery northwest wind, starting off in the upper 30s south, cooling to the mid-30s by dinner time. At this point, light snow accumulation will be possible, generally less than 2 inches across the region. Watch for slick and icy roads due to snow and falling temps!

MONDAY: A chance of light snow and flurries continues Monday morning as cold air and wintry precipitation is expected to wrap around our weekend low pressure system. Windy conditions are expected, so some of those travel troubles may continue into Monday morning’s commute. Conditions are expected to gradually improve through the day on Monday.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Calm weather returns on Tuesday, with temperatures remaining well below average for this time of year. Lows start off in the 20s in the morning, before warming into the 30s and 40s. The average high temperatures for this time of year in Fargo is in the upper 50s. Quiet weather remains on Wednesday, with temperature inching closer to average for this time of year, but 40s and 50s Wednesday afternoon will still be below average. Thursday brings those temperatures that are near average for this time of year, with upper-50s expected south in the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Another system looks to move through on Friday, bringing back the chance of some showers and storms. Lows start off near 40 in the south, before warming into the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. On the colder side of the low, there is a chance we could see some areas of snow or wintry mix on Saturday. High temperatures fall to the 30s and 40s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Cooler with rain showers continuing, changeover to snow for some. Wind turns NW with falling temperatures. Morning: 39. Afternoon: 36.

MONDAY: Chance of lingering snow showers early. Remaining breezy. Low: 25. High: 34.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low: 24. High: 42.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 30. High: 50.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 38. High: 57.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers late. Low: 39. High: 54.

SATURDAY: Chance of wintry mix. Cooler. Breezy. Low: 40. High: 44.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.