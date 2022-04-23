No travel advised in Trail County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Traill County Sheriff’s Office says the county is experiencing extensive overland flooding.

They say several roads are underwater. Due to the number of roads that are flooded a no travel advisory has been issued for Traill County.

Deputies say river flooding is expected to reach high-moderate to major flooding levels along the Goose and Red Rivers in the county.

If you must travel, try to stick to paved roads and expect to run into areas with water on the roadways.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.