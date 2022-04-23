Contests
MnDOT warns of water over area highways in Clearwater County

(Joshua Hoehne | Unsplash)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning motorists to use caution as water has been overflowing onto area highways in Clearwater County.

Motorists traveling on Highway 2 west of Bagley and Highway 92 north of Zerkel are urged to drive with care.

Visit www.511mn.org for more information on road conditions.

