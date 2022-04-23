MnDOT warns of water over area highways in Clearwater County
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning motorists to use caution as water has been overflowing onto area highways in Clearwater County.
Motorists traveling on Highway 2 west of Bagley and Highway 92 north of Zerkel are urged to drive with care.
Visit www.511mn.org for more information on road conditions.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.