MnDOT warns of water over area highways in Clearwater County

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning motorists to use caution as water has been overflowing onto area highways in Clearwater County.

Motorists traveling on Highway 2 west of Bagley and Highway 92 north of Zerkel are urged to drive with care.

Visit www.511mn.org for more information on road conditions.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.