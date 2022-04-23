‘Help save the lives of others’: April is Donate Life Month

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Robert Paulsen and his family returned to the Sanford Medical Center on 23rd Ave. S. to help raise the Donate Life flag on a rainy day. Less than a year ago, Paulsen’s daughter Jupiter was brutally attacked, which led to her death. Her organs were donated to help the lives of four other people.

“Fact that she saved people with her last breath, it shows the type of person that she really was,” said Robert Paulsen. “We chose to go that route, because I know it’s what she would have wanted. I’m just happy that four more people got to continue their life.”

April is National Donate Life Month, bringing awareness to the importance of people donating organs for those in need. This ranges from organs, eyes to even tissue. Those involved with organ donation are asking those to become donors because later down the line, it could save someone’s life.

“Through the act of organ donation or tissue, or eye donation, you can heal and help save the lives of others.” said Sanford Health’s Melissa Erickson.

Paulsen said the weather during the ceremony was fitting. His daughter had written a poem about the rain that she had read on Tik Tok. Paulsen said he knew she was there with him.

“For one, the fact that it’s raining today, just shows that she is here with us,” said Paulsen. “You can kind of feel that presence out there. So I know that she’s happy we’re here and trying to help support.”

According to Donate Life, there are more 100,000 people in the U.S. waiting for lifesaving organ transplants.

