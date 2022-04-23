Flash flood warning for Polk County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A flash flood warning has been issued for Polk County. The current storm system is bringing in heavy rain and more rain is expected throughout the day.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to not drive around road closures due to the dangerous road conditions. People are also asked to stay away from over-the-road flooding. The county is asking drivers to, ‘Turn Around Don’t Drown’.

