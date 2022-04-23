Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Flash flood warning for Polk County

Flash Flood Warning / File Image
Flash Flood Warning / File Image(HNN)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A flash flood warning has been issued for Polk County. The current storm system is bringing in heavy rain and more rain is expected throughout the day.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to not drive around road closures due to the dangerous road conditions. People are also asked to stay away from over-the-road flooding. The county is asking drivers to, ‘Turn Around Don’t Drown’.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - 14-year old girl found dead in Frazee
14-year old girl found dead in Frazee
20-year old man is dead after head-on Fargo crash
20-year old man is dead after head-on Fargo crash
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Fargo man found dead after crashing into concrete draining ditch
Severe weather graphic
Tornado warning issued for Cass, Ransom and Richland Counties
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung

Latest News

Thompson flooding
Thompson residents worry about what’s to come with more pending rainfall
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday April 23
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday April 23
ND 32 North of Finley closed
Flooding closes ND 32 north of Finley
Home is total loss in Jamestown fire
Home is total loss in early morning Jamestown fire
Johnny Green and Clint Young have been friends for years through their connection to the Adam...
Fargo Pop Expo opens at Red River Valley Fairgrounds