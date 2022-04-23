Fargo man found dead after crashing into concrete draining ditch

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that a 31-year-old man from Fargo was found dead Saturday morning after crashing into a concrete, drainage ditch off 7th Ave. N. NDHP said the crash happened around 1 a.m.

The report said the man was driving a Forester at a fast rate of speed when it entered the ditch, taking out a light pole, became airborne and hit the other side of the ditch. It came to rest in the water and floated north, with significant damage from the crash.

The crash was discovered roughly eight hours later, and the driver was found dead. NDHP said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Highway patrol is still investigating the crash.

