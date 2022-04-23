City crews are working hard to keep our communities clean

Contests
Today is Earth Day, and Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead City Works are hard at work all year round
By Alix Larsen
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today is Earth Day, but Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead City Works are hard at work all year round, trying to keep our streets free of litter and debris, rain, shine, or snow.

“It’s always a challenge to keep the city looking as good as we can,” says West Fargo City Works director Scott Tiffany.

While city crews do a lot of work...

“They clean up all the garbage in the roads as they see it,” says Tiffany.

Officials with all the local departments stress how important it is for people to help keep their communities clean.

“Take pride in your own property. There are opportunities to adopt parks, adopt roadways, adopt ponds,” says Moorhead City Works director Steve Iverson.

All three cities do not take care of residential trash. If it falls in your yard, it’s your responsibility.

“It’s everyone’s job to not litter. If there’s no litter, there’s nothing to pickup. It’s everyone’s responsibility at the end of the day. It’s important because of the unsightliness which leads to not a very aesthetically looking city,” says Iverson.

“We cleanup as much of the commercial areas as we can in our right of ways. We do not enter private properties,” says Tiffany.

West Fargo City Works says they’re diligent on their mowers during the summer, and they’ll pick up whatever they can.

“Our street sweepers will be starting Monday. We’ll be starting with zones. We will be continuing through cleanup week and the rest of the summer with zonings,” says Tiffany.

“We do sweep the streets when there’s no snow to plow. Again, that’s to protect the river from sediment and runoff finding its way into the river,” says Iverson.

With cleanup weeks for all three cities starting soon, they say it’s important for residents to do their part.

“We are picking up our normals. We ask that the public separates the metals from the construction and household debris. We ask that everything is put into bags so it’s easier for the crews to pickup. Electronics and household waste can be brought to Fargo. We are allowing six tires to be picked up at this time,” says Tiffany.

If you have any questions about what you can and what you can’t throw away, call your city and find out.

“For cleanup week, the transfer station here is allowing residents to come drop off their appliances free of charge. That will help out the crews immensely,” says Tiffany.

Also, there’s still time to take part in our Garbage Bag Challenge.

Grab a bag and head outside, cleaning up whatever you can find, then be sure to share photos of your finds online to our Valley News Live Garbage Bag Challenge photo album.

