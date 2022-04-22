Recent arrests and charges all trace back to many small blue pills dispersed through the community

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are finding many little and deadly blue pills being distributed in the Grand Forks - East Grand Forks area.

A 39-year-old woman died from a fentanyl overdose, police later found out she was sold blue pills containing fentanyl.

“M30 pills are oxycodone pills, it’s an actual prescription medication, however recently in our communities throughout North Dakota and the region, we’ve been finding that they’re fake pills and that they actually have fentanyl in them and no oxycodone whatsoever,” said Jeremy Teraen, vice president of residential services and programming for ShareHouse.

M30 pills are not new in the area, they have been an increasing problem and cause of many overdoses, for around a year.

“It’s becoming more and more prevalent that we’ve been seeing, I know it’s a cause for concern amongst our population in the residential facilities throughout Fargo and Grand Forks with ShareHouse and it’s definitely on the rise throughout the country entirely,” said Teraen.

And the consequences can be serious, one woman is charged with third-degree murder for selling the M30 pills to the woman who overdosed.

“It leads to arrests and overdose and whatnot, people think that they’re purchasing one substance and really they’re getting another that is much more potent or it’s a completely different substance altogether,” said Teraen.

Teraen said people should get their medication through a pharmacy to avoid coming in contact with fake prescription drugs like M30, otherwise, he said people can get Naloxone from their pharmacist which reverses an opioid overdose.

If you know of someone struggling with an addiction, there are many resources in the area.

Some Fargo area resources include: ShareHouse, Soul Solutions Recovery Center, and First Step Recovery.

Some Grand Forks area resources include: Ideal Option, Drake Counseling Services, Community Medical Services, and ShareHouse.

