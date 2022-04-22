Contests
The orange cones are back as crews work on I-94

Get ready to see the orange cones. One of the most significant projects in the metro area will start on Monday.
I-94
I-94(MGN)
By Phoenix O'Connor
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Get ready to see the orange cones. One of the most significant projects in the metro area will start on Monday.

The pavement repair is scheduled on interstate 94 from Casselton to Wheatland. As a result, both eastbound and westbound traffic will be down to one lane.

Drivers will also need to slow down when driving. The speed will be reduced to 60 miles per hour through the work zone and 40 MPH where crews are working. The project is expected to last through late August.

