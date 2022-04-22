Contests
‘Nothing we can do.’ Rural roads hard to maintain with current weather

Officials are seeing bad gravel roads in parts of Minnesota.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you have to drive county or township roads, you know they’re a mess right now. Drivers are trying to dodge soft spots, potholes and big puddles to protect their cars.

The Beltrami County Minnesota Highway Department says it knows the roads aren’t great, but “there is nothing we can do.”

The Highway Department says if it graded the gravel roads now, it would only make things worse by creating bigger potholes and larger soft spots.

Officials are asking people to be patient and slow down when driving on the roads.

The bizarre spring weather with rain, snow, below freezing then above freezing temperatures is making it hard for crews to maintain the gravel.

