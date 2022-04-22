Contests
N. Fargo bike theft prompts reminder from police

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite a brutal winter and a not-so spring, officials say more than 20 bicycles have already been stolen across the metro and Northern Valley since the new year.

One more was added to that total yesterday after a man was caught on camera riding by a north Fargo home on a bike only to come back minutes later to steal a different bike.

“What’s going on with people these days?” Muhammad Akhtar said.

It was an early, but typical morning in a quiet north Fargo neighborhood in the 900 black of 11th Ave. N. Thursday when Akhtar says his neighbors texted him saying Akhtar’s teenage son’s bike was just snatched and was being pedaled away.

“Looked at the cameras and we basically were like, ‘Wow!’” he said.

He says his neighbor tried to chase the suspect down, but Akhtar says ‘he was long gone.’

Officials say in 2021 alone, more than 200 bikes were stolen between the metro and Grand Forks. They say bike thefts are difficult to solve, and say even if a stolen bike is found in someone’s possession, it can also be difficult to prove that person was the thief or knowingly bought the stolen bike.

“You should feel safe. Everyone’s friendly, everyone knows everyone, but it is a growing city,” Akhtar said.

The most important piece of evidence police say they need to get your stolen bike back to you is its serial number, and they encourage bicycle owners to register your bike with the city you live in to ensure better odds of getting your bike back to you if something happens.

If you haven’t registered your bicycle yet, you can click the corresponding link to the city you live in and do so:

Grand Forks

West Fargo

Moorhead

Fargo

Bemidji

East Grand Forks

Wahpeton

