The Meadows Golf Course opening on Saturday

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Meadows Golf course and driving range will open for the season on Saturday, April 23.

Due to wet conditions, no carts will be available or allowed on the course. Tee times will be available on a first come-first serve basis, walk-on only. They say no reservations will be taken at this time.

The Meadows Golf Shop will be open from 10:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Village Green Golf Course will remain closed and a separate notice will be sent out when that course is ready to open.

You can purchase your season pass online. For more information on the courses, leagues, lessons, and dining, visit the Moorhead Golf website or call 218-299-7888.

