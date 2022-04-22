Man dies following incident with deputy at Mott-Regent Public School

HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday, a deputy from Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Mott-Regent Public School follow a report of a disturbance inside the school.

Upon arriving, the deputy made contact with a man who refused to leave the school and the encounter escalated into an assault on the deputy resulting in a lethal force scenario, where the male subject, Jeffrie Ray Glover Jr., died.

This incident was immediately turned over to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation a division of the North Dakota Office of Attorney General. The ND BCI will conduct a thorough review of the deputy’s actions as quickly as possible.

