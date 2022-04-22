Contests
Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

(Associated Press)
By STAFF
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation.

The fire remains under investigation.

