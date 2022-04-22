Globally broadcast MMA event giving spotlight to local fighters

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local fighters are waiting for their time in the spotlight... and it’s coming up soon. CES MMA is hosting an event in West Fargo that will be available to a worldwide audience via UFC Fight Pass, making it the first ever globally broadcasted fight in the FM Area.

“To see it’s on UFC Fight Pass I’m like, what, no way, let’s get it.” said Fighter Nico Colunga. “It’s pretty dope though, I’m not going to lie. Let’s get it.”

Fellow local fighter Amir Murad is also ready for this opportunity, saying “This is the first time I’ve done something big like this. I’m really excited I can’t wait, honestly.”

“I think it’s great to grow the sport and especially to make a debut in front of the home crowd. Got a lot of support from people in college, friends, family.” added former college wrestler Cole Jones.

The fighting community continues to grow in the Red River Valley, with this globally broadcast event marking the next step in the evolution of local combat sports.

“When I came here in 2013, it was kind of on the scene but kind of not.” veteran local fighter Jake Berens said. “You just didn’t hear anything about it for like 4 or 5 years. It started coming back and it’s cool to be in the resurgent wave.”

“I’d like to see it become a more common thing in this area.” said Jones. “I think it will be, it’s growing. Bringing big promotions like this to the Fargo Moorhead area is great for the sport.

Veterans Memorial Arena can host nearly 15-thousand and with the endless capacity that can tap in online ... the size of their audience could create plenty of nerves for these fighters stepping into the cage... but these athletes are embracing the opportunity.

“They’re not going to be in the cage with you, it’s going to be you and one other guy.” Berens said on the potential audience. “And either you’re prepared for it or you haven’t. I think my preparation has gone really well so the moment won’t be too big for me.”

“I think this is way better than a smaller event. I’m really excited to showcase my skills.” Murad said. “I’m confident in my skills and my coach and my teammates. I’m training here with killers. I can’t wait to show it.”

“I think it makes it more exciting to be honest.” Colunga said. “I’ve got my family watching out in California. I live to be under the lights. I don’t get nervous about stuff like that, I’ve been fighting my whole life.

These fighters with a rare opportunity to fight in front their fans and loved ones, wherever they may be. The fight is scheduled for May 6th at Veterans Memorial Arena. The main event will see Bismarck’s Tyler Vogel face UFC Veteran Anthony Martin.

