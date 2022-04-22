Contests
Garage and car damaged by fire in North Fargo

By Bobby Falat
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire has badly damaged a garage and a car parked nearby in the 1000 block of 5th street north in Fargo.

The call came in Thursday night, April 21, at 11:45 p.m.

Fire crews found the detached garage fully engulfed, but were able to put the fire out in about 10 minutes.

There’s no word yet on the cause and no injuries have been reported.

