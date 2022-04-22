Earth Day events around the F-M metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead community is cleaning-up together to celebrate Earth Day 2022.

Fargo Park District is hosting a week-long scavenger hunt for the whole family. Using the GooseChase app people are invited to join in on various challenges from April 18 through April 24. Some of the events include picking up trash, finding more ways to reduce and reuse, and building a walking stick.

Each challenge completed earns the participant points. At the end of the week, two lucky winners will win a prize geared toward sustainability all year long.

To get involved, download the GooseChase app and join the F-M community by using the code J5GRRG.

