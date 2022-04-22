Contests
Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say

Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in Wisconsin. (Source: WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating a deadly fire where two people died in what looks to have been a tragic accident earlier this month.

Marathon County Deputy Chad Billeb said Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, died as the result of electrocution while fractal burning.

Fire crews were originally called to the couple’s home on April 6 for reports of a fire and their bodies were found in the garage, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Billeb said evidence at the scene showed the two were in the process of fractal burning.

WSAW reports fractal burning, also called Lichtenberg, is a process that creates designs on wood using high-voltage electricity and a conductive solution. The patterns and design look like lightning strikes.

Deputy Billeb said the fractal burning practice is sometimes done by using high voltage from a microwave. It is popular on social media, but extremely dangerous.

