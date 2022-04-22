20-year old man is dead after head-on Fargo crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just before 1:30 pm today, a Honda Accord was heading northbound on 25th St. N. and a Chrysler Town & Country was traveling southbound on the same street.

The sedan hit the van head-on, and both vehicles came to a stop in the southbound lane.

The report from ND Highway Patrol says the 20-year old driver of the sedan died from injuries sustained in the crash at a local hospital, after being extricated from his vehicle.

His name will not be released until the family is notified.

The report says the driver of the van has minor injuries, and the passenger has serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s also stated that none of those involved in the crash were wearing a seatbelt.

The seriousness of the crash prompted Fargo PD to ask for Highway Patrol assistance in the investigation.

There is no more information at this time.

