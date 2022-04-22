Contests
14-year old girl found dead in Frazee




By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FRAZEE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live reached out to Frazee Police who confirmed there was a report of an unresponsive 14-year old female.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The police chief tells us there is no danger to the public, and the investigation is ongoing pending the autopsy results.

There is no more information available at this time.

