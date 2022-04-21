Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Teen in Michigan school shooting set for Sept. 6 trial

A 15-year-old Oxford High School student is being charged as an adult after being accused of...
A 15-year-old Oxford High School student is being charged as an adult after being accused of shooting and killing four students and injuring several others in a shooting at his school on Tuesday, Nov. 30.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Thursday set a Sept. 6 trial date for a teenager charged with murder and other crimes in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students.

Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe said the date could change but he wanted to set one to “move this case forward.”

Ethan Crumbley, who turns 16 next week, is accused of shooting fellow students at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

Rowe disclosed the trial date during a brief hearing in Pontiac that must be held every 30 days because Crumbley is a minor who is being held in a county jail. He is segregated from adults.

Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Collins said the state Center for Forensic Psychiatry has completed a report about the teen’s mental health status at the time of the shooting and whether he could be held criminally responsible.

The conclusion wasn’t disclosed in court. The prosecutor’s office later said it couldn’t publicly discuss it. A message seeking comment was left for defense attorney Paulette Loftin, who indicated in January that she would pursue an insanity defense.

Separately, the boy’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say they ignored warning signs about their son’s mental health and failed to keep a gun out of his reach at home.

They’re in jail, unable so far to afford a $500,000 bond. The couple’s attorneys deny the allegations.

___

For more of the AP’s coverage of the Michigan school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/oxford-high-school-shooting

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year old man is dead after head-on Fargo crash
20-year old man is dead after head-on Fargo crash
News - 14-year old girl found dead in Frazee
14-year old girl found dead in Frazee
Flowers were placed after a body was found in a slough near Hawley, MN on April 20, 2022.
Man found in a slough in Hawley has been identified
Investigation
Man dies following incident with deputy at Mott-Regent Public School
UBER DRIVER
Some say keep it on, some say take it off, and others don’t care

Latest News

Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv,...
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa
Saturday Morning Weather Update
Saturday Morning Weather Update
FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change
Johnny Depp's defamation trialdives deep into "volatile relationship" with Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp's defamation trial dives deep into "volatile relationship" with Amber Heard
FILE - In this April 16, 2018, photo, a guard tower stands above the Lee Correctional...
EXPLAINER: How South Carolina execution firing squad works