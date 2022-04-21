UPDATE: Authorities identify Chisholm man who died, officers involved in fatal shooting

Friday UPDATE: CHISHOLM, MN-- The Chisholm man who died and the officers involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday morning have been identified.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, police officers from Hibbing, Chisholm, Virginia, and the Minnesota State Patrol were searching for a suspect and vehicle connected to a recent crime in Morrison County, Minnesota.

That suspect has now been identified as 38-year-old Michael Johnson of Chisholm, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Authorities said they found Johnson’s car outside his Chisholm home and tried to take him into custody.

The BCA says Johnson came out of the house with knives in his hand.

Adding, officers fired what they called less-lethal rounds first then lethal rounds, striking Johnson multiple times.

He died at the scene.

No officers were hurt.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Dillinger and Virginia Police Officer Nick Grivna both fired their handguns.

The BCA reports St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputy Gavin Nichols fired non-lethal rounds.

Additionally, Grivna was cleared of any wrongdoing after firing fatal rounds during a November 2018 hostage situation in Virginia.

It is unknown at this time why officers chose to fire those lethal rounds.

The BCA said two knives were found near Johnson’s body.

Both squad car and body cameras captured the incident.

The BCA will turn its findings over to the St. Louis County Attorney’s office once they fininsh their investigation.

