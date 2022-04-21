Contests
UPDATE: West Fargo names new elementary school

Renderings by YHR Partners
Renderings by YHR Partners
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: The school will be called Meadowlark Elementary.

Original story:

At the school board meeting on Monday, April 25, board members are scheduled to take action on naming the district’s newest elementary school.

Community members submitted nearly 350 name ideas between March 1 and March 31. At the April 11 school board meeting, board members discussed the top seven choices.

With support from the majority of the board, four names were remoted from the list: Dakota, Frontier, Heartland, and Prairie Rose. The three remaining names were placed on a ranked ballot for each member to complete.

The final three names are Meadowlark Elementary School, Rocking Horse Elementary School and Veterans Elementary School. Below you can see how they were ranked by school board members.

West Fargo Elementary School names and ranks
West Fargo Elementary School names and ranks(West Fargo Public Schools)

The administration recommends adopting one of the three names at the school board meeting on April 25, 2022. The school will be located west of Veterans Boulevard and north of 52nd Avenue South in Fargo’s Rocking Horse Farm 6th Addition.

