Dilworth Police upgrade their body camera system

Axon Body2 (left) and Axon Body3 (right)
Axon Body2 (left) and Axon Body3 (right)(Dilworth Police Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT
DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth Police Department deployed their new Axon US Body3 camera system on Thursday, April 21. The cameras are replacing the Body2 system that Dilworth has utilized since 2015.

The department says the partnership with Axon has been extremely beneficial in evidence collection, interviews and case prosecution.

The picture attached to this story shows the old camera on the left and the new Body3 on the right.

