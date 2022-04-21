Man found in a slough in Hawley has been identified

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update: The driver of the vehicle found in a slough near Hawley has been identified at 27 year old Tyler McCloskey of Detroit Lakes. The investigation is ongoing. A cause for the crash has not yet been determined.

Original Story: Authorities are trying to figure out what happened before a car and a body were discovered in a slough.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department says on Wednesday, April 20, police saw something odd floating in a slough along 225th Street just north of Hawley, MN.

When deputies looked closer at the situation, they found a body floating in the water. Authorities later found a car also in the water with random car parts in the same area.

Deputies say it’s unknown when the crash happened.

