Contests
Music Cities Tour
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Van full of people rolls on icy highway

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BUFFALO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people are hurt following a rollover in Cass County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, April 20 it responded to the rollover along Hwy. 38 just north of Buffalo.

The crash report says 62-year-old Terry Almer was driving a van with four other people inside when he started to spin out and then rolled in the ditch.

One person was airlifted to the hospital with minor injuries. Everyone else was treated on scene but is expected to be ok.

Authorities Almer was cited for care required.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in crash involving a semi
Beverly Ann Battagler
UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for woman with dementia canceled
Road Closed
UPDATE: Overturned tractor trailer causes I-29 to close
Death investigation graphic
Body found in slough near Hawley

Latest News

Axon Body2 (left) and Axon Body3 (right)
Dilworth Police upgrade their body camera system
Noon News April 21 - Part 2
Noon News April 21 - Part 2
Solberg mugshot
UPDATE: Former West Fargo city administrator taking domestic assault case to trial
Drug investigation graphic
Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota
NDT - Profile Partners With Lucent Yoga Part 1 - April 21
NDT - Profile Partners With Lucent Yoga Part 1 - April 21