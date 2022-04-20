Van full of people rolls on icy highway

NEAR BUFFALO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people are hurt following a rollover in Cass County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, April 20 it responded to the rollover along Hwy. 38 just north of Buffalo.

The crash report says 62-year-old Terry Almer was driving a van with four other people inside when he started to spin out and then rolled in the ditch.

One person was airlifted to the hospital with minor injuries. Everyone else was treated on scene but is expected to be ok.

Authorities Almer was cited for care required.

