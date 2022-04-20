Contests
Senator Hoven at the Southern border asking to keep pandemic era public health order

Senator Hoven at the GOP Convention
Senator Hoven at the GOP Convention(KFYR)
By Phoenix O'Connor
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -North Dakota U.S. Senator John Hoven wants to keep a pandemic era public health order, title 42, that the center for disease and prevention issued.

The Biden Administration had plans to rescind title 42 on May 23, which would allow immigration officials to return migrants to their home countries to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Senator also has a meeting planned with customs and border protection officials to meet with the 125 North Dakota National Guard troops. The troops are currently serving a year-long mission along the southern border.

