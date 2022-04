MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police want your help finding a missing vulnerable adult.

Authorities say 19-year-old Kaylynn Lockner was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt on Thursday, April 14.

She’s described as about 5′5″, 250 lbs with blue hair.

If you have any information on where she could be, you’re urged to call police at 701-451-7660.

